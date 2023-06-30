Potential Field For Quincy Election Now At 24

By SCOTT JACKSON

With less than two weeks left to qualify for the ballot for the city’s municipal election, the number of Quincy residents who have taken out papers to run for office now stands at 24.

Kevin Geary II, a Samoset Avenue resident, pulled papers on Friday to run for the Ward 1 seat on the City Council. The incumbent Ward 1 councillor, David McCarthy of Whitney, had previously taken out papers to run for reelection and has returned his nomination papers with the requisite 50 certified signatures.

Geary is the fourth resident to pull papers to challenge an incumbent ward councillor in the fall election. In Ward 2, incumbent Anthony Andronico of Nicholl Street is facing a potential challenge from Richard Ash of Mound Street. In Ward 4, incumbent James Devine of Cross Street is facing a potential challenge from Matthew Lyons of Centre Street. In Ward 6, incumbent William Harris of Ashworth Road is facing a potential challenge from Deborah Riley of Landgrane Street.

The incumbent Ward 3 councillor, Ian Cain of Forbes Hill Road, is unopposed so far and the incumbent Ward 5 councillor, Charles Phelan Jr. of Fenno St, has said he will not seek reelection. Two residents have pulled papers to run for that open seat, Richard Iacobucci of Adams Street and Daniel Minton, a resident of Sims Road and retired Quincy police lieutenant.

In addition to McCarthy, Devine, Harris and Minton had all qualified for the ballot as of late Friday.

Three residents have taken out papers to run for the three at-large seats on the City Council. They include incumbents Noel DiBona of Chickatabot Road and Nina Liang of Grandview Avenue, as well as Scott Campbell of Rockland Street. Campbell has qualified for the fall ballot.

In addition to the City Council races, the fall ballot may also include races for mayor and School Committee.

Three residents have pulled papers to run for mayor: incumbent Thomas Koch of Newbury Avenue; Anne Mahoney, an incumbent councillor at-large, of Ferriter Street; and James Maloney of East Squantum Street. Koch has qualified for the ballot, returning the necessary 50 certified signatures.

Seven residents have pulled papers to run for the three seats on the school board up for grabs this year. They include: incumbents Paul Bregoli of Willow Avenue, Kathryn Hubley of Marion Street and Frank Santoro of Lois Terrace as well as challengers Kathryn Campbell of Cranch Street, Courtney Perdios of Ruggles Street, Liberty Schaaf of Howe Street and Vincent Tran of East Elm Avenue. Bregoli, Hubley, Perdios and Tran have both returned their nomination papers with the requisite 50 certified signatures.

If all seven candidates did qualify for the ballot in the school board, a preliminary election would be held on Aug. 29 to whittle the field of candidates down to six. Those six would advance to the final election on Nov. 7.

A preliminary election would also be required if more than two candidates qualify for the ballot in the mayor’s race or in any of the ward council races, or if seven people qualified in the councillor at-large contest.

Nomination papers have been available since May 2. The deadline to return them to the Board of Registrars is 5 p.m. on July 11 and certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, must be submitted to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on July 25. The deadline for objections to or withdrawals of nomination papers is 5 p.m. on July 27.

The signatures of 50 registered voters are required to run for each office in a municipal election. Residents seeking one of the six ward councillor seats must obtain the signatures from within their ward.

Quincy’s mayor is elected to a four-year term, city councillors to two-year terms and school board members to staggered four-year terms, meaning three seats are on the ballot every two years.