Potential Races Shaping Up In Quincy Election

By SCOTT JACKSON

A retired Quincy police lieutenant has taken out nomination papers to run for the open Ward 5 seat on the City Council.

Daniel Minton of Sims Road on Friday pulled papers to run for the Ward 5 seat, which is being vacated by incumbent Charles Phelan Jr. Minton is the second resident to pull papers for the Ward 5 seat, joining Richard Iacobucci of Adams Street.

The fall ballot may also include a race for the Ward 2 City Council seat. The incumbent, Anthony Andronico of Nicholl Street, and challenger Richard Ash of Mound Street have pulled papers in that race.

The remaining four incumbent ward councillors – Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy of Whitney Road, Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain of Forbes Hill Road, Ward 4 Councillor James Devine of Cross Street and Ward 6 Councillor William Harris of Ashworth Road – have all taken out nomination papers to run for reelection. None had a challenger as of late Friday.

Just one of the city’s three incumbent at-large councillors – Noel DiBona of Chickatabot Road – had taken out nomination papers as of Friday. Fellow incumbents Nina Liang and Anne Mahoney had yet to do so.

City councillors are elected to two-year terms.

Six residents have pulled papers to run for School Committee.

The most recent resident to take out papers for the School Committee race was Kathryn Campbell of Cranch Street, who pulled papers Thursday. She joined a field that includes all three incumbents whose seats will be contested this year – Paul Bregoli of Willow Avenue, Kathryn Hubley of Marion Street, and Frank Santoro of Lois Terrace – and challengers Courtney Perdios of Ruggles Street and Liberty Schaaf of Howe Street. Perdios had been appointed to an open seat on the committee in 2021 and finished fourth in that year’s municipal election. Schaaf also ran in 2021, finishing in fifth place.

School Committee members serve staggered four-year terms, meaning three seats are on the ballot every two years.

A preliminary election would be required in the School Committee race if seven candidates qualify for the ballot. That preliminary election, and any others, would be held on Aug. 29 and the final election is slated for Nov. 7.

A potential race is also shaping up for mayor between incumbent Thomas Koch of Newbury Avenue and challenger James Maloney of East Squantum Street. Koch was first elected in 2007 and is the longest-serving chief executive in city history.

Nomination papers have been available since May 2. The deadline to return them to the Board of Registrars is 5 p.m. on July 11 and certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, must be submitted to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on July 25. The deadline for objections to or withdrawals of nomination papers is 5 p.m. on July 27.

The signatures of 50 registered voters are required to run for each office in a municipal election. Residents seeking one of the six ward councillor seats must obtain the signatures from within their ward.