Powerful Nor’easter Hits South Shore, Quincy

By SCOTT JACKSON

A strong nor’easter hit Eastern Massachusetts late Tuesday and into Wednesday, leaving many residents in the dark and forcing school cancellations across the region.

In Quincy, 4,913 National Grid customers were without power as of noon on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Larger outages were reported in portions of Quincy Center, Hospital Hill, Merrymount, Germantown and Penn’s Hill, with scattered outages elsewhere in the city.

Quincy police asked residents to remain while the utility company restores power.

“National Grid is continuing with clearing main roads of wires and restoration operations,” the department wrote on social media. “Residents are asked to remain patient as full power restoration may take some time due to the ongoing weather and number outages throughout the South Shore area.”

Nearly a half million customers were without power statewide as of noontime on Wednesday, MEMA reported. The outages were mainly in the southeastern portion of the state, including the South Shore and Cape Cod, as well as Cape Ann.

Quincy Public Schools were closed on Wednesday because of the storm. School officials said three buildings were without power as of early Wednesday, prompting the cancellation of classes.

Wednesday’s meeting of the Quincy School Committee has also been cancelled. The committee will next meet on Nov. 10.

The storm’s high winds also caused a portion of the roof at O’Brien Towers in Germantown to peel of the building, which is owned by the Quincy Housing Authority. Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy said QHA crews began fixing the roof Wednesday morning, even as the storm continued, and tenants did not have to be evacuated.

No coastal flooding was reported in Ward 1, McCarthy added.

The nor’easter brought with it hurricane-force wind gusts and torrential rainfall. The National Weather Service reported a wind gust of 76 miles per hour at Deer Island in Boston Harbor early Wednesday morning.

The NWS has issued a high-wind warning for much of coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including Quincy and surrounding communities, through 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Winds between 30 and 40 mph, with higher gusts, are forecast through then.