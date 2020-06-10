Prayer Vigil And Rally Sunday On Wollaston Beach

Activists, Christians and neighbors will gather on Wollaston Beach Sunday to speak out against police brutality and systemic racism. It will take place across from the Clam Box starting at 3:30 p.m.

Together those in attendance will rally, pray, lament, chant and march for change.

“George Floyd’s assassination provided a graphic image of how our criminal justice system has a knee on the neck of communities of color,” said Tiffany Adams, a Quincy community organizer.

Floyd’s death last month has amplified a movement across the United States and around the world calling for police accountability.

“As Martin Luther King, Jr., said in his ‘Letter from the Birmingham Jail’ in 1963, we have ‘a religious community largely adjusted to the status quo, standing as a tail-light behind other community agencies rather than a headlight leading men to higher levels of justice,’” said Vicki Schow, a professor at Eastern Nazarene College.

“We want the Quincy faith community to work in partnership with fellow activists to fight for equity and justice.”

Sunday’s prayer vigil and rally is part of a larger effort to educate the Quincy community on structural inequalities, highlight legislation and policies that can reduce police brutality and increase accountability, and develop partnerships in the broader movement for transformative change in Quincy.

“The fight doesn’t stop with the arrest of Floyd’s murderers,” Adams said. “We have to keep moving forward, keep fighting until the achievement gap doesn’t exist anymore, until the school-to-prison pipeline becomes extinct, until displacement through gentrification ends in our black communities, and until black lives stop dying in the streets.

“Legislation is the way to equity – change legislation, change the system.”

“God’s heart is broken by the unjust systems that marginalize and oppress in this world,” said the Rev. Mat Thomas, lead pastor of Bethel Church of the Nazarene. “And, I believe that our hearts ought to be broken as well. Our broken hearts must compel us to action.”