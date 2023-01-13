Preliminary Election In Ward 4 Race Tuesday

By SCOTT JACKSON

Voters in South and West Quincy will head to the polls on Tuesday to pare down the number of candidates running for an open seat on the City Council from four to two.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, for those who wish to cast ballots in the preliminary Ward 4 special election.

Four candidates qualified for the ballot in the special election, and the top two will advance to the final election on Feb. 7. The candidates, in the order they will appear on the ballot for the preliminary, are: James Devine of Cross Street, Matthew Lyons of Centre Street, Joel Buenaventura of Common Street and Sharon Cintolo of Willard Street.

Cintolo had unsuccessfully challenged incumbent state Rep. Tackey Chan in this past November’s state election. The three other candidates are running for office for the first time.

Voting has already begun in the election, as residents were given the option to vote in-person or by mail in the lead up to the date of the preliminary. As of early Friday, 68 residents had cast early ballots, including 19 who did so by mail, and another two had voted absentee.

In-person early voting took place this week inside City Hall, starting this past Saturday and concluding on Thursday. Absentee voting is also taking place at City Hall and will end at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot passed this past Monday. Mail-in ballots may be returned by bringing them to the election department’s office on the second floor of the glass City Hall annex building, placing them in the drop box in front of City Hall, or through the mail. All mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on the day of the preliminary, Tuesday, Jan. 17, in order to be counted, City Clerk Nicole Crispo said. Ballots arriving after the deadline will not be counted regardless of when they are postmarked.

“They have to be in our office by 8 o’clock on Tuesday,” Jan. 17, Crispo said.

All absentee and early ballots will be centrally tabulated at City Hall on the day of the preliminary, Crispo said, and ballots cast in-person on that day will be counted at the polling places. Those figures are then merged to give the final tally, which means that while results for each precinct are posted in their respective polling places after voting ends, “it won’t be the whole thing because there are some here,” at City Hall, Crispo stated.

The deadline to register to vote in the preliminary was this past Saturday at 5 p.m. There are 9,754 residents in Ward 4 – which includes parts of South and West Quincy – who are eligible to vote in the preliminary. Crispo said her office recently completed a purge of inactive voters from the list.

The special election is being held to following the resignation of long-time Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci, who left his seat in October following his confirmation as a state judge. Palmucci was first elected to the Ward 4 seat in 2009.

The winner of the special election would be eligible to serve out the remainder of Palmucci’s term, which expires at the end of 2023. The winning candidate could seek a full two-year term in this November’s municipal election.