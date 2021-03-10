Preregistration System For Mass Vaccine Sites Launches Friday

By SCOTT JACKSON

Massachusetts residents will be able to preregister for an appointment to get the COVID-19 at one of the state’s seven mass vaccination sites starting Friday.

State officials also announced four upcoming dates on which the mass vaccination sites will be open only to educators, including K-12 school staff and teachers as well as early child care workers.

Gov. Charlie Baker said the preregistration system should be easier for residents to use than the current system it is replacing, in which thousands of appointments for mass vaccination sites are made available every Thursday. He noted, however, that it could still take weeks for those preregister to secure an appointment because the supply of the vaccine remains limited.

“The preregistration system is designed to make it easier for residents to secure an available appointment,” Baker said Wednesday during a visit to a West Bridgewater factory that is manufacturing N-95 masks.

“People should keep in mind that it will probably still take several weeks for eligible residents to be notified there is an appointment available for them, because we are still receiving a real limited federal supply of vaccine doses to support our efforts here in Massachusetts.

“As I have said before, we probably have two or three times the capacity to dose people as we have available supply.”

That supply shortage, the governor said later on, is the reason why the state is switching to the new system.

“Creating a preregistration system that makes it possible for people to register and then know where they are in the queue and they will be notified when they are eligible and an appointment is available for them to book takes some of the heat and some of the sting, I think, out of what the supply shortage does generally to people here in the commonwealth,” Baker said.

“That’s not just true for the people who are trying to get vaccine appointment, it’s for all the people trying to help them as well.”

Beginning Friday, residents can fill out a form at mass.gov/covidvaccine to request to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site. After completing the form, residents will get a confirmation via their preferred method of contact (text, email or phone) and will receive a weekly update about their status. Residents can opt out of the preregistration at any time if they secure an appointment elsewhere.

When an appointment becomes available at a mass vaccination site, the resident will be notified and will be given 24 hours to accept the appointment. If they do not accept the appointment, the resident goes back into the queue to wait for another appointment.

Caregivers or other companions will be allowed to fill out the preregistration form on behalf of someone who is unable to use the website. Residents who do not have internet access or someone to fill the form out for them can call 2-1-1 to preregister.

Baker said all residents, not just those who eligible to get the vaccine, can preregister to get their shots. Appointments will only be given to those who are eligible.

While preregistration is initially available only at the seven mass vaccination sites, Baker said additional locations would be added to the system in April.

The four dates the mass vaccination sites will be open only to educators are March 27, April 3, April 10 and April 11. To book an appointment for one of those locations, educators have to use the preregistration system and attest that they are educators.

All other vaccine providers, including regional collaboratives, are encouraged but not required to restrict appointments on those same dates to educators for consistency, state officials said. Providers may designate alternative dates instead.

About 25,000 total appointments will be available on those dates at the seven mass vaccination sites, subject to the number of doses the state gets from the federal government.

Baker said the state scheduled those dates for late March and early April because he is hopeful the supply of vaccines the state receives increases by that point. In particular, he hopes the state receives more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only a single shot and has less stringent storage requirements than the Moderna and Pfizer and vaccines.

“Part of the reason we picked dates that are later in the month of March and in early April is once again we are going to hope that the enthusiastic projections of some of the folks in D.C. actually come true – that we are going to get the J&J tsunami of vaccines that they committed to when the signed up for the federal program in the first place,” Baker said.