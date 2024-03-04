Presidential Primaries Tuesday In Massachusetts

By SCOTT JACKSON

Polls will be open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday as voters in Quincy and throughout Massachusetts cast their ballots in the Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian presidential primaries.

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 10.76 percent of Quincy’s registered voters had cast ballots in the primaries, including voters who took advantage of the option to vote early.

City Clerk Nicole Crispo has said she anticipates 35 percent of Quincy’s 65,120 registered voters will cast ballots, based on the turnout in the previous two presidential primaries. The turnout in Quincy was 30.28 percent in 2020 and in 2016 the turnout in the city was 42.64 percent.

All mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday to be counted. Quincy voters have several options to return their mail-in ballot. They can mail it back in the provided envelope; hand deliver it to the election office on the second floor of the glass City Hall annex building at 1305 Hancock St. during business hours; or use the drop box located in front of City Hall.

The Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties are holding their primary elections in Massachusetts. A total of 17 states and territories, including California and Texas, are holding primaries Tuesday, also known as Super Tuesday.

In Massachusetts, voters who are enrolled in a party can only vote in that party’s primary. A voter who is unenrolled, also known as an independent, may vote in the party primary of their choice.

Three candidates are listed on the Democratic ballot in Massachusetts. They are, in the order they appear on the ballot: Dean Phillips, a congressman from Minnesota; President Joseph Biden; and Marianne Williamson, an author who had suspended her campaign but has since reentered the race.

Biden won the New Hampshire primary in January, finishing with 63.9 percent of the vote despite not appearing on the ballot as the Democratic National Committee did not sanction the primary. Biden also won the Feb. 3 South Carolina primary with 96.2 percent of the vote and finished the Nevada primary three days later with 89.3 percent of the vote. Biden won last week’s Michigan primary with 81.1 percent of the vote.

Seven candidates are listed on the Republican ballot, though only two are still in the race. The candidates, as they appear on the ballot, are: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; businessman Ryan Binkley; businessman Vivek Ramaswamy; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson; former President Donald Trump; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; and Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador and governor of South Carolina. All but Trump and Haley have suspended their campaigns.

Trump won the Iowa caucuses with 51 percent of the vote while Haley was third with 19.1 percent; DeSantis was runner up in the state. Trump then won the New Hampshire primary with 54.4 percent of the vote. Trump also won the Nevada caucuses, which Haley did not participate in; Haley ran in the Nevada primary, which the Republican National Committee did not sanction and Trump did not run in, and finished runner up behind “none of these candidates.” Trump would later win the South Carolina primary with 59.8 percent of the vote, the Michigan primary with 68.1 percent of the vote, the Idaho caucuses with 84.9 percent of the vote, and also won all state delegates up for grabs in the Missouri caucuses. Haley won the District of Columbia primary with 62.8 percent of the vote.

Five candidates are listed on the Libertarian ballot. Those candidates, as they appear on the ballot, are: Jacob Hornberger, founder of the Future of Freedom Foundation; Michael Rectenwald, author and former college professor; Chase Russell Oliver, a political activist; Michael Ter Maat, an economist; and Lars Damian Mapstead, co-founder of Friend Finder Networks.

Oliver won the only contest the Libertarian Party has held so far, the Iowa caucuses, garnering 42.7 percent of the vote. The Libertarian primaries are non-binding, unlike the Democratic and Republican ones.

Tuesday’s ballot also includes elections for party officers. Each party’s state committee is allowed to elect one man and one woman from each of Massachusetts’ 40 state senate districts.

In Quincy, which is entirely within the Norfolk & Plymouth District, the Democratic candidates are unopposed. Joel Buenaventura is running for state committee man and Sandra Merrick is running for state committee woman. Both are Quincy residents.

The Republican ballot includes a pair of contested races. Alexander Hagerty, an Abington selectman, is running against Gary Innes of Hanover for state committee man. Quincy residents Edith Hughes and Beth Veneto are running against each other for state committee woman.

No Libertarians are listed on the ballot in the committee races.

The Democratic and Republican ballots also include races for local ward committees. Up to 35 candidates may be elected to each ward committee, and voters have the option voting for the entire slate of candidates.