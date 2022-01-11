“Presidents Coast: Quincy’s Pedestrian Way” Project Consultants Seek Feedback

The consultant team working with the City of Quincy on the “Presidents Coast: Quincy’s Pedestrian Way” project would like your feedback.

Presidents Coast has been envisioned as a citywide network of pedestrian/bicycle trails that will connect multiple residential neighborhoods to Quincy Center, and our shared natural resources like the waterfront and marshes. The project seeks to study, plan, design and implement a network that takes advantage of existing infrastructure and open spaces throughout the area, enhance physical and ecological conditions of both natural features and built structures, and complete connections with proposed design and engineering solutions.

The completed project would create ADA compliant paths in shared open spaces, implement safe routes to schools for Quincy youth, improve equity of access to waterfront, marshes, and other natural resources for residential neighborhoods, and provide much-needed infrastructure for emergency egress and alternative transportation, including walking or cycling.

With funding from Quincy’s Community Preservation Committee, Bishop Land Design, a landscape architecture firm based in Quincy, is working on a master plan and feasibility study for the primary portion of the project. The goal is to understand the community’s desires, needs and priorities. All community members are invited to share their input with the project team by participating in the upcoming public meetings and community walks. You can also contact the design team by sending an email to info@bld.partners or sharing your thoughts using #quincypresidentscoast on social media.

Citizens are invited to participate in either of these public events to learn more about the project and share their opinion and feedback with the project team. The following community engagement events are as followed:

Community Walk #2: January 26, 2022, 8:30am, Germantown/Snug Harbor,

Start location: Germantown Neighborhood Center on Palmer Street

Public Meeting #2: January 26, 2022, 6pm, Snug Harbor Elementary School Gymnasium

Community Walk #3: February 2, 2022, 8:30am, Broad Meadows,

Start location: Quincy Youth Arena Parking Lot, Passanageset Park Entrance

Public Meeting #3: February 2, 2022, 6pm, Broad Meadows Middle School Cafeteria

*** Please follow City of Quincy’s public announcements of COVID-19 precautions and potential restrictions. In case of any restrictions on indoor public gatherings, please visit our website at http://www.bld.partners/presidents-coast for updated information about the meetings. ***