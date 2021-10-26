‘Presidents Coast’ Trail Network Community Meeting Nov. 3

The consultant team working with the City of Quincy on developing the “Presidents Coast” trail network will host their first public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas Crane Public Library main meeting room, 40 Washington St., Quincy.

Presidents Coast has been envisioned as a citywide network of pedestrian trails that will connect all three of the city’s peninsulas to Quincy Center, the Neponset River watershed, the Fore River watershed, and the Blue Hills Reservation. The project seeks to study, plan, design and implement a network that takes advantage of all existing infrastructure and open spaces throughout the area, enhance physical and ecological conditions of both natural features and human-made structures, and fill in the gaps with proposed design and engineering solutions. This project aims to enhance ADA compliance in our shared open spaces, increase safe routes to schools for Quincy youth, improve equity of access to waterfront, marshes, and other natural resources for underprivileged neighborhoods, and provide much-needed infrastructure for emergency access and alternative transportation, including walking or cycling for commuting or leisure.

Bishop Land Design, a landscape architecture firm based in Quincy, is working on a master plan and feasibility study for the primary portion of the project. The goal is to understand the community’s desires and priorities, find the best alignments for this pedestrian network, and identify the permitting processes for implementation.

All community members are invited to share your input with the project team by participating in the upcoming public meetings and community walks, contacting the design team by sending an email to info@bld.partners, or sharing your thoughts using #quincypresidentscoast on social media.

Additionally, a guided “community walk” will be conducted by the project team at 5 p.m. on the same day prior to the first meeting at the library that will cover portions of the potential project sites. The details of the “community walk” will be announced shortly. If you have any questions, please contact info@bld.partners .