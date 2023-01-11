Presidents Day Winterfest Feb. 20

Mayor Thomas Koch and the City of Quincy will host Presidents Day Winterfest 2023, a family-friendly holiday event, on Monday, Feb. 20.

The afternoon and early evening activities will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. in and around the Hancock Adams Common, 1305 Hancock St., under a heated tent as well as inside Quincy City Hall and the Church of the Presidents.

All events are free to the public.

Shows will include the Blue Hills Trailside Museum Birds of Prey Show, Rainforest Reptile Show, Mad Science Fire and Ice Show, Ice Sculptures Demonstration by Ice Man Craig, Sasha the Fire Gypsy Fire Show. Performances include Brendan Ryan from NBC’s The Voice, No Static, Steely Dan Tribute Band, Puppernickel Puppets Sir George and the Dragon Puppet Show and two Patriotic/Winter Laser Shows by Pinnacle Laser Productions.

Some shows require free tickets to reserve your space in advance. Visit Eventbrite.com/e/481661180557. Patrons are welcome to reserve up to six tickets per themed show to allow multiple families to have access to each event.

Food is available for purchase throughout the event by Black’s Creek BBQ, Hive, Coffee Break Café and The Whoopie Pie Wagon or at one of the City’s downtown restaurants nearby.

For more information on this and upcoming events, follow the City of Quincy across social media and visit the City’s website at quincyma.gov.