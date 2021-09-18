Presidents Down Oliver Ames 21-13 To Improve To 2-0 September 18, 2021 Quincy senior running back Jarod Walker leaps over Oliver Ames defenders to score a two-point conversion Friday night at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium. The two points proved to be the game-winning points as the Presidents defeated the Tigers 21-13 to improve top 2-0. Walker, one of three Quincy captains, rushed for 157 yards on 21 carriers in the Presidents’ home opener. The Presidents visit Westwood next Friday night, Sept. 24. Kick off is 7 p.m. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy played a solid game on the defensive side of the ball forcing several Oliver Ames’ turnovers. Here celebrating a fumble recovery are (from left to right) Stephen Gallant, Corey Chaparro, Ruben Charles and Caleb Parsons-Gomes. Parsons-Gomes intercepted an Oliver Ames pass and ran it back 30 yards for a Presidents’ touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth The Presidents celebrate their first touchdown against Oliver Ames – a 10-yard touchdown reception to junior wide receiver Jacey Ham (#5) from senior quarterback Drew Boretti (#12). Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy Presidents varsity football team takes to the field at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium for its home opener against Oliver Ames Friday night. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Before kick off the Quincy Presidents football team paid tribute to the 13 U.S. service members killed in suicide bomb attacks Aug. 26 at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Among those killed was Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence. Here Quincy football senior Nick Blasi leads his teammates in carrying a flag to mid-field – each flag representing one of the troops who died in the attacks. The flags are from the Flags for Veterans Island maintained by the Sons of the American Legion, Post 294, Morrisette Legion Post. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy senior Michael Nellany carries an American flag to mid-field during a pre-game ceremony honoring the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in a pair of suicide bomb attacks at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan Aug. 26. Displayed on the scoreboard are photos of all 13 service members: 11 Marines, one Army soldier and one member of the Navy. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Honor Guard of the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 294, Morrisette Legion Post, posts colors for the national anthem at the Quincy Presidents football home opener at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium Friday night. Flanking the honor guard are seniors Brendan Regan (left) and Parker Mullen (right) each holding an American flag in memory of the U.S troops killed in the suicide attacks Aug. 26 at Kabul, Afghanistan airport. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Friday night’s Quincy football opener was also senior night. Senior football players and cheerleaders were introduced and escorted to mid-field by family during a pre-game ceremony. Here senior defensive end and tight end Clayton Corley is escorted by his grandfather, QHS Hall of Famer George Burke and his mother, Debra Burke Corley. More coverage of the Presidents’ 21-13 win over Oliver Ames in the Sept. 23rd issue of The Quincy Sun. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Share this!