Preston C. Ripley, 88

Preston Charles Ripley, 88, of Back Bay, Boston.

Preston was the beloved husband of Alberta Murray-Head-Ripley and the father of Elizabeth Despres (Dan), Laura Lunetta (Steven), Susan Ripley, and Preston C. Ripley Jr. He leaves 7 grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preston was born Oct. 14, 1935. He attended Cornell University, and after graduating from Boston University with a degree in business management, he spent many years as a human relations manager for retail chains in New England and owned his own consulting firm, Preston-Martin Associates. His passion for travel took him on many trips across America and around the world, and he loved to play basketball and tennis.

A celebration of Preston’s life will take place at Pinehurst Cemetery in Norwell next spring.