Primo Iacobucci, 93

Primo Iacobucci, age 93, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Southwood at Norwell Nursing Center in Norwell, surrounded by his loving family.

Primo was born in Supino, Province of Frosinone, Region of Lazio, Italy to the late Julio and Mafalda (DeSantis) Iacobucci. Raised and educated there, he immigrated to the United States in 1951 as a young man, arriving at Ellis Island, N.Y. He lived in Quincy for sixty-seven years, briefly in Boston’s West End, and was also a winter resident of Hollywood, Fla. for many years.

He was employed as a master bricklayer and was a member of the Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Local 3 in Boston for over seventy years. During his over forty-one-year career, Primo supervised countless projects and buildings in Boston, including the John Hancock Tower.

Primo was well-known for his expertise and craftmanship. After retirement, he founded and operated Iacobucci Masonry, Inc. for several years, specializing in all types of brickwork.

He and his late wife, Elena, enjoyed traveling, entertaining, singing, and dancing. Primo was a talented, self-taught musician, and could play the guitar, accordion, and harmonica, as well as sing. He and Elena were always the life of the party. Proud of his Italian heritage, Primo enjoyed trips to Italy with his children and grandchildren.

Primo was athletic throughout his life. As a young man, he played semi-professional soccer for the former Boston Juventus and turned down a scholarship to Boston College to begin his bricklayer apprenticeship. He also played tennis, bocce, enjoyed bicycling, and snow skiing.

Predeceased by his beloved wife of sixty-eight years Elena (Montini) Iacobucci.

Devoted father of Ronald P. Iacobucci and his wife Elizabeth, Richard M. Iacobucci, all of Quincy, Sandra Centorino and her husband Anthony of Cheshire, Conn.

Loving grandfather of Deanna Hanafin, Christopher Iacobucci, Matthew Iacobucci, Stephanie Klymczuk and her husband Michael, Alison Centorino and her fiancé Aaron DeMaio.

Much-loved great-grandfather of Andrew, Virginia, Leo, and Troy, with great granddaughter, Elaina, on the way.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, January 12, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church, 112 Randolph Avenue, Milton, on Saturday, January 13, at 10 a.m. Reverend Hall Kirkham, Rector, will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at http://stmichaelsmilton.org/iacobucci. Interment private.

The Iacobucci family respectfully requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Primo’s memory be made to Soccer Unity Project, P.O. Box 180833, Boston, MA 02118 or https://www.soccerunityproject.org/donate.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.