Printing Equipment Problem Causes Quincy Sun Delivery Delay

The company that prints The Quincy Sun is experiencing a problem with equipment that has caused a delay in the publishing and delivery of this week’s Quincy Sun.

A company representative indicated that they hoped to have the Sun printed and delivered to the Sun office sometime Wednesday afternoon. The Sun does not own its own printing facility. The paper is a client of a commercial printing company.

In light of the delay, The Sun is posting all of the pages of the March 30th issue below.

“We apologize to our readers for the delay but the problem is beyond our control,” Quincy Sun Publisher Robert Bosworth said. “We hope the print edition is delivered sometime today. Because the print edition is currently not available at this time, we wanted to post the pages for our readers on our website.”