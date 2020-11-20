Priscilla A. Almquist, 81

Priscilla A. (Haslett) Almquist, age 81, of Tuftonboro, N.H., previously of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the comfort of her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Priscilla was born in Weymouth, to the late Walter and Anastasia (Fisher) Haslett. Raised and educated in Hanover, she was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1956. She had lived in Tuftonboro, N.H. for thirty years, previously in Quincy.

Priscilla was a devoted homemaker but also worked in the office of Almquist Flowerland in Quincy. Established by her father-in-law in 1933, Almquist Flowerland operates today in its third generation of family ownership. Priscilla and her late husband, Robert, operated the business until retiring in 1991 and moving to New Hampshire.

She was a devoted Christian and loved her Lord Jesus Christ with all her heart. Priscilla was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Quincy and the First Congregational Church of Ossipee, N.H.

She enjoyed sewing and playing cards, particularly bridge. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Almquist. Devoted mother of Scott R. Almquist and his wife Holly of Duxbury, Robert H. Almquist and his wife Rhealynne of Quincy, and Jane H. Nickerson and her husband Gregg of North Attleboro. Loving grandmother of Brett Almquist and his wife Sarah of Alabama, James Almquist of Quincy, Sarah Labarre and her husband Russ of Rockland, Zachary, Krista, and Daniel Nickerson of North Attleboro. Loving great-grandmother of Everett and Emerson Almquist of Alabama.

One of seven siblings, she is survived by Eva Butman and her husband Donald of Tuftonboro, N.H., Lisa Grosshart of Halifax, Linda Bourque and husband Joe of Sunbury, N.C., Thomas Haslett of Wolfeboro, N.H., George Haslett and wife Laurianne of Falmouth, and Mark Haslett and wife Ericka of Florida.

Priscilla is also survived by her stepmother, Joan Haslett of Wolfeboro, N.H., and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be celebrated in New Hampshire at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Life Bridge Ministries, c/o Andrew Johnson, P.O. Box 187, Wolfeboro, NH 03894 (lifebridgementoring.org), Cornerstone Christian Academy, 129 NH-28, Ossipee, NH 03864 (cornerstoneabc.org), or First Congregational Church of Ossipee’s Contingency Fund, 50 Rt. 16B, Center Ossipee, NH 03814 (firstossipee.org).

