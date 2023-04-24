Priscilla B. ‘Beth’ Little, 72

Priscilla B. “Beth” Little, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 16, 2023. She was 72.

She was born in Boston to Priscilla H. (Smith) and Harold W. Little and raised in Hough’s Neck, Quincy. Beth suffered from the Polio virus and needed to be homeschooled for many years. Once she had the strength, she attended Quincy High School. Despite the adversities life threw at Beth, she thrived. She earned her Bachelor of Science and then her Master of Education Administration from Boston University. After school she went on to be a Special Needs Teacher with the Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton. She loved working with the kids and was a teacher there for over 25 years.

Beth was generous with her time and volunteered much of it to her church, Hough’s Neck Congregational, where she was a diaconate for many years. In her spare time, Beth was quite crafty and enjoyed knitting, sewing, crocheting and many other arts and crafts. She never complained no matter her troubles. She has a strong will and was so full of life. Beth was well-liked, kind as can be and an inspiration many all that knew her.

Loving sister to Kathleen Taylor and her late husband Allan of Weymouth, Marilyn Morrell and her husband Daniel of Quincy, Janet Little and her husband Kevin Dye of Quincy, Jeffrey Little of Quincy and the late Leland Little. Some family you are born with, some you make along the way; she was also survived by Paula Oliveira, whom Beth adopted by heart. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grandnephews and her beloved Siamese cats. Predeceased by her parents, Priscilla H. (Smith) and Harold W. Little.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, April 25, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 26, at 11 AM in Hough’s Neck Congregational Church, 310 Manet Avenue, Quincy. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Beth’s name may be made to the Hough’s Neck Congregational Church, 310 Manet Avenue, Quincy. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.