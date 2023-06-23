Priscilla B. Bonica, 20

Priscilla Beth Bonica’s soul was born into Eternal Life at home, surrounded by loved ones. She suffered a long fierce battle against cancer until being set free on June 17, 2023 at the age of 20. Rain peacefully fell to the earth that day, as if tears were descending from the eyes of heaven while angels filled her room awaiting an embrace from our dear Priscilla to safely escort her to her heavenly home.

Priscilla was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiform shortly after graduating from Quincy High School in 2021. This vicious disease slowly stripped away her physical being and childhood dreams but it could not touch her beautiful heart or destroy her spirit. She fought hard for so long, like a kid from Hough’s Neck. Priscilla silently endured her heavy cross with tremendous faith and profound grace until she took her last breath. Throughout her life and more so through her powerful endurance of suffering, she became an inspiration to all who came to witness her journey.

Priscilla is survived by her devoted parents, Stephen and Erin Bonica who never left her side until she passed from this side of heaven; her younger siblings Adam (17) and Marilyn (14), who throughout this journey selflessly put their own needs aside for that of their big sister’s; her loving grandparents, Daniel and Marilyn Morrell and Anthony and Virginia Bonica; her compassionate aunts, Janet D’Antona and Lisa McAlpine who were always there to make her smile; her uncles Mark Bonica, Scott Bonica and all of their spouses. Priscilla will be fondly remembered by her cousins; Luke, Matthew and John McAlpine; David and Joseph D’Antona; Kylie and Hailey Bonica. Priscilla leaves behind her dearest friend Alyssa Ryan, with whom she shared a loving bond that has shown what a pure heart and beautiful soul looks like; and her best friend, Allie Scarpa, with whom she shared a profound friendship and many treasured memories; her spiritual journey mentor, Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart and the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth.

The family finds much comfort in knowing that Priscilla is now reunited with her guardian angel Uncle Danny, “Nice Kid.”

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 3-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, we welcome your generosity to contribute to the establishment of a future foundation in honor of Priscilla to keep her legacy alive for generations to come. Your donations will be gratefully received by Stephen and Erin Bonica through mail to 186 Rhoda St., Quincy, MA 02169. Your generous support will be forever cherished.

