Priscilla J. Belcher, 92

Priscilla J. (LeCain) Belcher, age 92, of Braintree, died peacefully, Thursday, January 21, 2021 in the comfort of her home. She was surrounded by her loving family in the home she and Harold H. Belcher, her late, beloved husband, built and where she lived for seventy years.

Priscilla was born in Cambridge, to the late James M. and Geneva (Fisher) LeCain. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of The Woodward School for Girls in Quincy. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Tufts University and her Master’s degree in Education from Bridgewater State University.

Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Patricia Yoerger (Roy), Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Kuhn (Dave), her brother James (Kathy), and her son-in-law, Wolfgang Piegorsch.

After raising her family, Priscilla became an elementary and special education teacher for the Hanover Public Schools, teaching at both Cedar Elementary and Center Elementary, for twenty-five years. In retirement, she taught English as a Second Language courses, recorded books on tape for the blind, and also graded MTEL (Massachusetts Tests for Educator Licensure) tests for aspiring teachers. In her spare time, she enjoyed attending a Harvard Divinity School program specific to women’s issues and concerns of learning, faith and growth, as well as water-color painting and traveling with Harold.

She was a longtime member of First Congregational Church of Braintree where she was a Deaconess, active in Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, and a member of the bell choir.

Priscilla was the devoted mother of Carol J. Piegorsch of Tyngsboro and late husband Wolfgang, Stephen H. Belcher and wife Frances of Wareham, Nancy S. Wilbur and husband John of Merrimack, N.H., and Janet B. Holton and husband Glenn of Braintree. She was the loving grandmother of Weylin (Marie), Walker (Ebyon), Jessica, Erina (Mike), Robert (Susan), William (Susan), Lydia, Mollie (Dan), Stephen (Larry), John (Lindsey), Michael (Jen), Thomas (Kara), Brian, Jared, and Rachel; and cherished great-grandmother of Wyatt, Evelyn, Micah, Jason, Evan, Chris, Ryan, Laila, Sophia, Gabriel, Hadley, Calvin, Lucas, and great-great-grandmother to Leland. Priscilla is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A service of remembrance and thanksgiving will be held at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary on Saturday, January 30th. Due to COVID restrictions and limited seating, reservations are required for all who plan to attend. Please contact the office, office@firstchurchbraintree.com, to reserve your pew.

Everyone is invited to attend virtually through a live streaming video broadcast. If you are interested in joining the feed, please contact gholton@yahoo.com. The service is being celebrated on Saturday, January 30, at 10:00 AM EST, in First Congregational Church of Braintree by Reverend Michael Frady, Pastor. Her interment will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne and is being postponed to an appropriate time to travel this spring or summer.

For those who wish, donations in Priscilla’s memory may be made to First Congregational Church in Braintree, MA; feedthechildren.org; or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.