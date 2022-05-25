Priscilla LeBlanc, 79

Priscilla LeBlanc of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was 79.

Born in Boston to Everett D. and Ruth E. (Snow) Bell and raised in South Boston. She attended the Trade School for Girls. After high school, she married her first husband, George “Tucker” Buhl and they started a family together. Tucker unfortunately passed at a young age, and she had to go back to work. Priscilla began working as a lunch lady at North Quincy High School. Not long after, she found love again with a friend of hers from Southie, Richard LeBlanc. They married and moved to Hough’s Neck in Quincy.

In her spare time, Priscilla enjoyed a night out at a nice restaurant, however she was mostly a homebody. She deeply valued her time at home with her family and loved to cook.

Beloved wife of 42 years to Richard LeBlanc of Quincy. Devoted mother of Denise Brooks of Quincy, Paul Buhl and his wife Tina of CA, and David Buhl of Quincy. Loving sister of Dorothy Conley of Holbrook, Douglas Bell and his wife Donna of Dorchester, Karen Lynch and her husband Walla of FL, Patsy DeMarco of CA, Thomas Bell of NV, and Ann Volpe of Quincy. Cherished grandmother of Kiley Bueler, Gerry Verisotosky, Torin Buhl, and Kellan Buhl. Great-grandmother of Brianna Bueler. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her late husband, George “Tucker” Buhl, her siblings: Allen Bell, Sonny Bell, Robert Bell, Cynthia O’Brien, Jeanette Murphy, and Gerald Bell, her nephews: Douglas Bell and Michael O’Brien, her niece, Nancy Connolly and her great nephew, Kevin Conley.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Priscilla may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

Please see Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.