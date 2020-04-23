Priscilla M. Pulgini

Priscilla M. (Haney) Pulgini a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020.

Born in Quincy, Priscilla was the daughter of the late Bertram Haney and Rosemary (O’Neil), and the beloved wife of Samuel J. Pulgini of Quincy. She was the devoted mother of the late Lori M. Pulgini. Priscilla is survived by extended family and many friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

Traditionally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Priscilla’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.