Property Tax Hearing Dec. 13

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Quincy City Council will hold a public hearing on next year’s property rates next Monday, Dec. 13.

The hearing, which will be held to determine the percentage of local tax levy to be borne by each class of real property, will begin at 6:30 p.m. that evening and it will be conducted remotely via Zoom.

Councillors are expected to set the new tax rates later Monday evening following the public hearing.

Anyone interested in watching or participating in the hearing can do so by using the Zoom app. The meeting ID is 882 5940 0170 and the passcode is qPi8FL. Those looking to participate by phone can do so by calling 929-436-2866, entering the same meeting ID and the passcode 248120.

This year, the average owner of a single-family home in Quincy saw their property tax bill increase by $154 to $6,280, a change of 2.5 percent.

In a recent interview, Mayor Thomas Koch said it would be too soon to say what increase the average single-family homeowner would be facing on their tax bill in the new year.

“There’s a complicated formula on how you get there. The municipal finance team is working very hard on it,” Koch said. “Hopefully we’ll be in good shape.”

Any increase, he added, “would be far more reasonable than the communities around us.”

In Weymouth, for instance, the tax bill for an average single-family home will rise by $357 next year to $5,356, an increase of 7.1 percent.