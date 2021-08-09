Prudence Pascarelli, known as Anna to most, died Aug. 6. She was born Oct. 5, 1933 in Boston to Salvatore Pascarelli, born in Italy, and Angelina Pizzi born in Worcester.

The second of ten children and the eldest girl in a boisterous Italian family, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Alfonso (Ralph), Mauro (Mo), Joseph, and Anthony (Tony) and sisters Catherine Egersheim, Amelia (Emily) McDonald and Clara Young.

She leaves behind her brother Pasquale (Patrick) of Hanover, sister Lucy Reid of Abington, more than 25 nieces and nephews, and equally as many great nieces and nephews. Also fondly remembered by her MANY cousins, which were her playmates and best friends her whole life; the Pascarelli ones and the Pizzis, Brancaccios, Biancos, Falcos, etc. – everyone was a cousin on some level.

Growing up in Roxbury, where she graduated from the Dearborn School, Ms. Pascarelli helped raise her younger siblings and would frequently tell stories of taking trips to the playground on the corner for the summer program and her father meeting them on his way home from work in the Quincy Shipyard.

She worked at the Green Shoe in Boston alongside her mother where she was a member of the Stride Rite quarter century club for having worked there more than 25 consecutive years, and then spent many years working at Bradlees in Quincy with her sister Emily.

After high school, her family moved to East Elm Ave in Quincy. This home was family headquarters where family always came back to, everyone came for pasta dinner and her mom’s sauce on Sundays, and many parties were had in the basement. Most recently residing in Abington, she spent her days kvetching about the news and “people these days,” as well as driving around and popping in unannounced to visit various family/friends for coffee and everyone else’s goings on (probably her favorite pastime!!).

She was a wealth of information and memories which was beneficial in helping with family history that was added to the family tree, she loved telling these stories to everyone. Anna also enjoyed visiting the cemeteries on the birth/death dates of her loved ones; making sure there were flowers and palm crosses. Her favorite cemetery, where she of course personally “knew” almost of all of these Italian families (even though, as pointed out to her, some of them died over 100 years ago, doesn’t matter, she knew the family) was Saint Michael’s in Roxbury where she will be interred with her parents and baby sister Clara. All 4 of her grandparents, and several other family members are buried there as well.

One can only hope it will be a joyous reunion in Heaven with her parents and siblings; filled with love, understanding and forgiveness.

We will remember Anna warm-heartedly and with a chuckle for her countless opinions about everything and her love of “the old country” (even though she’d never actually been to Italy). Anna always had a lot to say about family related things, but she never allowed anyone to talk badly about her parents and siblings, only she was allowed to do that and she would defend their honor no matter what. She had her own strong willed way of expressing it, but family was everything to her and she will be missed.

Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, which will include an online Zoom feature for those who cannot attend in person at 11:45 a.m., followed by interment at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Boston.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Dr., Rockland, MA 02370.