State Public Health Commissioner Tests Positive For COVID-19

State Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH, announced March 27th that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an statement emailed to the news media, Bharel said:

“I want to notify the public that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I was tested Thursday night and received the results back today from the State Public Health Laboratory. As the public health commissioner and an essential state employee, I have been vigilant about practicing social distancing from my colleagues and members of the public. My symptoms so far have been mild. I have notified my appropriate close contacts and will rest and recuperate at home, while continuing to carry out my work responsibilities remotely. The Department of Public Health offices will be thoroughly cleaned over the weekend.

“I hope everyone will continue to take seriously the threat of COVID-19.”