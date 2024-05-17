Public Hearing On Quincy Center Plans Monday

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Quincy City Council on Monday will hold a public hearing on the latest proposed amendment to the Urban Revitalization and Development Plan for Quincy Center. Mayor Thomas Koch will also unveil proposed raises for himself and the city councillors that evening.

The public hearing on the sixth amendment to the URDP will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday inside the Great Hall of the McIntyre Government Center (Old City Hall) at 1305 Hancock St. The amendment would expand the boundaries of the URPD district in Quincy Center and identifies a number of properties in the area for potential acquisition by the city.

The council’s finance committee is slated to meet at 6:45 p.m. to review the URDP amendment and a proposed $157 million district-improvement financing (DIF) bond to pay for improvements in the downtown, with most of the money set aside for the construction of two parking garages in the vicinity of the former Ross Lot.

The regular City Council meeting is scheduled to begin on 7:30 p.m. Monday. During that meeting, Koch is set to introduce ordinances that would include raises for himself and the nine city councillors. Those ordinances were not included in the agenda available on the city’s website.

An outside firm, Dorminson Consulting, in April presented a report recommending the mayor’s salary be increased to between $289,957 and $370,000. Koch has told The Sun he would propose a salary below the range recommended in that report.

The mayor’s salary is $150,943 and each city councillor is paid roughly $29,000. Raises for both were last approved in the spring of 2014.

Any raise for the mayor and the city councillors would be phased in over two budget cycles, as state law prevents them from coming into effect until Jan. 1, 2025.

In addition to the items on Monday’s agenda, councillors may also take a final vote on a proposed ordinance that would make Lunar New Year a school holiday in the Quincy Public Schools. The council’s ordinance committee on May 6 voted 9-0 to give the measure a positive reccomendation. Some members of the School Committee – which in April approved a calendar keeping schools open on Lunar New Year – expressed concerns about that ordinance during their meeting on May 8, suggesting they may seek outside legal counsel to look into the City Council’s action.