QATV To Host Mayoral Debates Sept. 25, Oct. 12

Quincy Access Television (QATV) announces it will host two Mayoral Debates between Mayor Thomas Koch and Councillor-at-Large Anne Mahoney.

The first debate will be on Monday, Sept. 25th and televised live from QATV beginning at 7 p.m. The debate will be shown on QATV-8, QATV-HD 1072 and online at QATV.org. Moderated by QATV’s Joe Catalano, it will feature questions submitted by Quincy residents. Due to space constraints, the debate is closed to the public.

“Quincy Access Television is happy to organize and host the debates to help inform the voters of Quincy,” QATV’s Executive Director Jonathan Caliri said. “We felt it was important to give residents an opportunity to ask questions of the candidates, which is why this debate was dedicated for that.”

Residents who wish to submit a question for consideration can visit www.QATV.org/election and complete the online form. Questions can also be mailed to Mayoral Debate Questions, c/o Quincy Access Television, 88 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

The second debate will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12th at 7 p.m. at Quincy High School and will be open to the public. Additional information will be released soon.

For more information about the Mayoral Debates or additional replay times, visit www.QATV.org/election or call 617-376-1440 ext. 224.