QC Nursing Students Eligible For On-Campus Housing At ENC

In a unique partnership between Quincy College and neighboring Eastern Nazarene College (ENC), a limited number of students enrolling in Quincy College’ s nursing programs for the 2022-23 academic year will be eligible to live in a dedicated housing area on the ENC campus.

The announcement was made June 9 in a Quincy College press release.

Up to 40 Quincy College nursing students will be able to apply for ENC housing (and flexible meal-plan options) at rates well below rental housing costs in the region. ENC has set aside a private-access floor in the historic Munro Hall for Quincy College nursing students; ENC will also provide them with access to ENC campus parking, the Nease Library and exclusive access to a study lounge. Quincy College will provide limited free shuttle service covering the two miles between its downtown Presidents’ Place location and ENC’s Wollaston campus.

“This is a partnership that will strengthen both of our hometown colleges,” said Quincy College President Dr. Richard Decristofaro. “The opportunity for our nursing students to experience residential life in a safe, convenient and affordable environment while earning their nursing degree will strengthen connections to their fellow students as well as to the Quincy community. And we envision that the availability of housing will appeal to potential students from outside our area who may not otherwise have considered Quincy College for their nursing education.”

“Partnering with Quincy College is not new to us,” said Eastern Nazarene College President Dr. Jack Connell, citing an existing athletic collaboration that has featured Quincy College’s men’s basketball team playing occasional home games at ENC’s Lahue Physical Education Center. “But advancing our partnership to a higher level in order to benefit Quincy College’s nursing students gives us particular satisfaction. We know the benefits they’ll enjoy from a living-learning experience and we look forward to welcoming them to campus this fall.”

Students currently enrolled or applying for acceptance into Quincy College’s ten-month Practical Nursing certificate program or two-year Associate in Science in Nursing degree program are eligible to be considered for the ENC on-campus housing program. Those interested should visit www.quincycollege.edu/ housing for more information.