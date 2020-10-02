QCU Lobby Closed After Two Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

The Quincy Credit Union lobby remained closed Friday afternoon after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

According to Quincy Health Commissioner Ruth Jones, two QCU employees tested positive to the virus last week. The lobby at 100 Quincy Ave. was subsequently closed for a deep disinfection.

Jones told the Sun Friday morning that a number of QCU employees were quarantined and sent for testing.

“(Quincy Credit Union) closed for a deep disinfection and will reopen when employees are able to return. There was no danger to the public,” Jones said.

Reached by email on Friday, Judy Brazil, chief corporate communications officer for QCU, said:

“Quincy Credit Union communicated our decision to temporarily close the Quincy teller line, drive-up and Quincy ATMs at the end of last week and again this week via social media, website, phone and email notifications.

“The closure was done out of an abundance of caution, as we monitored positive COVID tests by two Quincy tellers. Our Weymouth location was not impacted. We are following local and state health department guidelines and best practices. Quincy member service and loan department staff has been available during the teller line closure, and our drive up and ATMs are operational. During the temporary closure, we provided alternative methods to accessing accounts and conducting transactions via electronic or mobile products, phone support, shared branching options and our fully functioning branch in Weymouth.”

The drive through and ATMS at QCU’s Quincy location are open. The drive through is open in a limited capacity. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to noon only.