QEA Candidate Recommendation Committee Opens Endorsement Process

The Quincy Education Association’s Candidate Recommendation Committee (CRC) has opened their endorsement process for the municipal elections that will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Candidates seeking positions on the Quincy School Committee and for mayor of Quincy are encouraged to seek endorsement.

Candidates who are interested in an endorsement should contact QEA President Gayle Carvalho at president.qea@gmail.com. Candidates will be asked to complete a four-question written response and then be part of an in-person interview with the CRC.

The CRC consists of members of the QEA who are Quincy residents, along with the QEA president and vice president.

The Quincy Education Association is the largest municipal union in Quincy with more than 975 members who work for the Quincy Public Schools and Quincy College. The QEA is committed to providing the best public education for more than 10,000 students in 19 school buildings across the city of Quincy, as well as the educational opportunities for students at Quincy College.