QEA Endorses Anne Mahoney For Mayor, Courtney Perdios For School Committee

The Quincy Education Association is endorsing two candidates in this fall’s municipal election: Anne Mahoney for mayor and Courtney Perdios for School Committee.

Mahoney and Perdios were endorsed after at a special vote of the Quincy Education Association’s (QEA) Executive Board on July 25. The Executive Board unanimously approved the recommendations of the Candidate Recommendation Committee.

Mahoney, a current councillor at-large and former school committee member, is challenging incumbent Mayor Thomas Koch.

In its endorsement of Mahoney, the QEA stated in a press release:

“A current at-large city councillor, Mahoney has served on the council since 2018 and before that was a member of the school committee. In her time as an elected official, she has been a constant advocate for financial transparency in Quincy’s budget and allocation process.

“In her interview with the CRC, Mahoney spoke about the need for financial transparency as the city continues experiencing new development and the population growth that has accompanied these developments. Mahoney added the city’s schools will need to grow with the city. The changing demographics of the city should be reflected in the school’s hiring, and Mahoney indicated that making sure our schools are appropriately staffed includes educators who specialize in helping students with mental health issues as well as those who work with our most vulnerable populations.

“As the union representing 900 public educators working for Quincy Public Schools, the QEA focuses on the best practices to serve 10,000 Quincy students and their families. The QEA believes that the best way to serve the community is to look to the future – and that is surely the children of Quincy.

“The members of the Executive Board and the Candidate Recommendation Committee believe that Mahoney, who would serve as the chair of the School Committee, will commit to the future of the schools. This work is vital to the long-term success of the great city of Quincy. We encourage voters who want strong public schools to vote for Anne Mahoney in the November election.”

Commenting on her endorsement, Mahoney stated in a press release:

“I am so honored to receive the endorsement of QEA and the educators they represent who work tirelessly for our students,” said Mahoney. “I have spent nearly two decades working in partnership with QEA, parents, and students to fight for the policies and resources our public schools need to provide the high-quality education and services our kids deserve. As mayor, that leadership will continue.”

During her time in public office, Mahoney said she has been a champion for Quincy Public Schools – working with QEA to secure fair contracts for our educators, advocating for crucial investments in our school buildings and facilities, and lending her voice to ensure our schools are fully funded. Prior to her time on the City Council, Mahoney served on the Quincy School Committee for 12 years. She first ran for that office as a parent with three children in the Quincy Public School system, wanting parents like her to have a voice in ensuring that every child in Quincy has access to high-quality public education.

Perdios is one of six candidates seeking three seats on the Quincy School Committee this fall. She was the only school committee candidate to receive an endorsement from the QEA.

In its endorsement of Perdios, the QEA stated in a press release:

“Perdios spent 10 months on the School Committee in 2021, at a time when pandemic learning created difficult conditions for every stakeholder in QPS. When her time on the committee ended, Perdios continued to prioritize service to public education in the city. A current city-wide PTO Executive Board member, she has also been active in the Clifford Marshall PTO while her three children attended the school. Now, she shows her commitment to QPS with PTO involvement at three different PTO, and Perdios has been an active planner in many community-school events.

“With no parents of school-aged children currently serving on the committee, Perdios is determined to be a voice for those parents who are struggling to be heard. Acknowledging that not all parents have the same “shared experience” that she and her family has had, Perdios believes that her role on the School Committee would be to advocate for the district and to ensure that there is equity in the learning programs and environments across the city. She said that enrollment growth means that the district needs to find ways to include all groups and make thoughtful plans that will focus on the future of our schools.

“We have heard multiple times this year that the public schools are a value statement of the community. We couldn’t agree more, and believe that those who are currently enmeshed in one (or more) of the 19 learning communities in Quincy are the best arbiters of how QPS should evolve and grow. We believe Perdios will help set the stage for the next generation of School Committee leaders.

“The members of the Executive Board and the Candidate Recommendation Committee unanimously believe that Perdios will work hard for the children and families of Quincy Public Schools and partner with the 900 professional educators to find solutions for our pressing issues here in Quincy. We encourage voters who want strong public schools to vote for Courtney Perdios in the November election.”

Reacting to her endorsement, Perdios said: “I’m very excited and grateful to have been endorsed by the Quincy Education Association (QEA). Teachers are truly the backbone of our school system, and work so hard for our kids every day. I’m proud to stand with them!”

The Quincy Education Association, Inc. is a local affiliate of the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the National Education Association, representing over 975 Pk-12 educators of the Quincy Public Schools and faculty and professional support staff of Quincy College.

The Quincy Municipal Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7. Besides mayor and school committee, there are three other contested races on the ballot for city councillor in Ward 2, Ward 4 and Ward 6. Candidates for city councillor-at-large, Ward 1, Ward 3 and Ward 5 councillor are unopposed.

There will not be a preliminary election because not enough candidates filed nominations papers in any of the offices that will be on the ballot. This marks the fourth time in 83 years without a preliminary. The other years were 1940, 2007 and 2013.