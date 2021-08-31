Menu

QHS Class Of 1961 Holding 60th Reunion

Quincy High School – Class of 1961 – Reunion – 60 Years

     The “MAIN EVENT” – Saturday, September 18, 2021

              Luncheon 11:00-3:00 – $55 per attendee 

                  (Reservations required by Sept. 7th)

          The Tirrell Room, 254 Quarry Street, Quincy

Other events:  

> “Meet & Greet” ~ Friday, September 17th ~ 7:00 p.m. 

                                       Boston Marriott Quincy, 1000 Marriott Dr., Quincy

>  Tour ~ Our “Alma Mater” – Quincy High School  – Sat., Sept. 18th @ 9:30 a.m.

                                       (Questions – Mary Lou Petrelli @  mlpet1@verizon.net)

>  Impromptu Brunch (on your own) – Sun., Sept. 19th – 11:00 a.m.

                              The Tavern at Granite Links, 100 Quarry Hill Drive, Quincy

Reservations/Questions, please call Lois Casagrande AuCoin – 781-690-0949

