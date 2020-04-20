QHS Class Of 1974 Donates $500 To Quincy Relief Fund; Challenges QHS, NQHS Grads To Support Effort

The Quincy High School Class of 1974 has donated $500 from their class reunion fund to the Quincy Relief Fund. Grants from the fund are dedicated to members of the community and organizations in the most need during the COVID-19 pandemic and health emergency.

At this time, the QHS Class of 1974 is challenging other QHS and NQHS classes as well as individuals to do the same on behalf of their graduating classes.

Donations can be made at their website at:www.quincyrelieffund.com

Let’s go Quincy #Allinthistogether