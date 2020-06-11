QHS Class Of 2020 Graduates List Omission

Due to a production error, the list of Quincy High School Class of 2020 graduates that appears in the June 11th Quincy Sun (Page 23) is incomplete. The list does not include QHS graduates who are members of the school’s National Honor Society.

The Quincy Sun will print the revised list of all graduates including the National Honor Society graduates in the June 18th issue.

The Sun regrets the error and apologizes to the graduates – and their families – whose name does not appear in the June 11th Sun.

Robert Bosworth

Publisher

The Quincy Sun