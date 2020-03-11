QHS Drama Club To Present ‘Into The Woods’ March 11, 2020March 11, 2020 Quincy High School Drama Club will present “Into the Woods” at the school’s Lloyd Hill Auditorium Friday and Saturday, March 13 and March 14 and March 20 and March 21. Show times are 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $12 general admission. The show features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and is based on the book by James Lapine. Shown here is the cast at dress rehearsal Monday. Thirty-two students are cast in the production; another 13 students are part of the stage crew. Photos below show some of the students rehearsing scenes. The show is under the direction of Thomas Doucette, Fine Arts Educator, QHS. Quincy Sun Photos/Robert Bosworth From left to right: Mallory Rimovitz, Amanda Morris, Timothy Pick, Mary Doherty and Iris Kattori. From left to right: Tess Louzan, Gabi Popa, Jessica Zisk and Kayla McNelley. Amanda Morris and Timothy Pick From left to right: Grace Lukelo, Logan Almeida, Cameron Melchin and Meghan McDonald. Left to right: Mary Doherty, Mallory Rimovitz, Timothy Pick, Gabriel O’Brien, Andrew Kabilian, Gabi Popa, Jessica Zisk, Kayla McNelley, Aisling Mannion and Braedan Kopp. Quincy Sun Photos/Robert Bosworth Share this!