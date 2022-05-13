QHS Fashion Show Returns To Runway After Two-Year Absence Due To COVID May 13, 2022May 13, 2022 AFTER A two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Quincy High School Fashion Show returned to the runway Thursday night (May 12). The show featured student models and student designers as well as alumni who displayed their fashions before a capacity crowd at the school’s Lloyd Hill Auditorium. Here the students take a bow as family and friends give them a standing ovation. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth The fashion show featured eco-friendly fashions that kicked off the show. Here student Gina Zheng models a fashion created using pattern envelopes designed by students Emily Huang and Gina Zheng. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Another eco-friendly fashion featured a design by Sam Conley using a table cloth and shower curtains modeled by Madison O’Hara Kelly. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Junior Major Collections featured fashions by Elizabeth Chetwynd and modeled by Justin Chan, Annika Schmitt and herself. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Senior Major’s Collections included fashions designed by Emily Huang and modeled by Sophia Nguyen, Amari Blair, Vicki Rak and Amber Tran. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Another senior major collection featured designs by Leah Forte and modeled by Mairene Ibardaloza, Jimmy Phipps, Will Ploof and Skyla Whelan. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Rounding out the senior major’s collections were fashions designed by Laila “Queen Lai” Mullgrave and modeled by Cynthia Henderson, Kaleigh Conroy, Alex Montero, Christina Lacroix and the designer herself. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy High School students take to the runway at the QHS Fashion Show May 12 at the Lloyd Hill Auditorium. More photos in the May 19th issue of The Quincy Sun. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Share this!