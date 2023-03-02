QHS Girls’ Basketball Downs Doherty Memorial, Plays At Framingham Saturday

The 27th-ranked Quincy High School girls’ varsity basketball team advanced in the Div. 1 state tournament after defeating #38 Doherty Memorial (11-7) 49-42 Wednesday night at the QHS gym.

The Presidents (17-4) will play 6-seed Framingham (14-6) at Framingham High School Saturday at 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s victory was the first playoff win for Quincy girls’ basketball since 2016.

The Presidents came out hot with Sophomore Alyssa Hopps, Senior Captain’s Lena Waldron and Caroline Tracey combining for 15 points in the opening frame. Strong defensive contributions from Senior Captain Caroline Campbell, Senior Helena Middleton, Junior Paige Mann and sophomore Lily Catrambone kept Doherty off the scoreboard until late in the first quarter. The quarter ended with QHS leading 15-6.

The second quarter opened with the teams trading baskets—Sophomore Niamh Gendron making a jump-hook in the paint and Freshman Taylor Mann knocking down a long three from the left side to extend the lead to 20-10. Doherty answered with a three of their own to cut the lead to 5-points midway through the second quarter. Campbell hit two free throws to extend the lead back up to nine points with just under two-minutes to go in the half. Tracey had a rebound-put-back to make the halftime score 28-21.

In the second half, the game picked up where it left off—the teams trading baskets for the first several minutes until Caroline Tracey(16-points) took over and scored 10 out of the twelve third quarter points. Lena Waldron (6-points) added a fast break finish to keep the Presidents on track. At the end of the third quarter, Quincy led, 40-36.

Sophomore sensation (and newly crowned Fisher Division MVP) Alyssa Hopps took over where Tracey left off—scoring six points on a couple of medium range jumpers from the corner making the score 44-36. Senior Alex Kane made an incredibly athletic steal and tip to Waldron but was ruled out of bounds early in the fourth. Doherty kept possession and cut the lead to seven with six minutes to go.

Doherty hung tough with senior guard Sharayah Scott-Cummins keeping the Highlanders in the game with a huge three-pointer to cut the Presidents lead to four, 44-40 with just under six-minutes to play. For the next several minutes, the score remained the same until Hopps, who led the Presidents with 20-points, hit another baseline jump to make the score 48-42. Defense and rebounding became the story for the final three minutes—Paige Mann and Caroline Tracey with huge rebounds for the Presidents. With just over thirty seconds to go, Doherty was sent to the line trailing by six. After the second miss, Campbell was able to secure the rebound in traffic and was tied up for a jump ball. Quincy retained possession and Hopps was fouled on the ensuing possession and hit one of two free throws to ice the game for a final score of 49-42.

After the game, Coach Sara Conlon reflected on the game—and season, “We made some big strides this season. We take pride in our ball movement and fast break opportunities. Every player has had contributed this season and I’m proud of how this team has worked together as a group.”

The top seeds in the Div. 1 girls basketball tournament are #1 Andover (21-0 record) and #2 Bishop Feehan (16-4).

The roster for the QHS girls basketball team: senior captain Caroline Campbell, freshman Taylor Mann, senior Alex Kane, junior Paige Mann, sophomore Lily Catrambone, senior Helena Middleton, sophomore Kyrie Blue, senior captain Caroline Tracey, sophomore Niamh Gendron, sophomore Alyssa Hopps and senior captain Lena Waldron. Coaches are Sarah Conlon (head coach) and assistants Alyssa Lydon, Brendan Cunningham and Leann McColgan.

The team has also received some regular season accolades. Caroline Tracey, Lena Waldron and Alyssa Hopps have been named to the Patriot League All Star team.

Alyssa Hopps was named MVP of the Patriot League Fisher Division.

Other regular season honors go to Caroline Tracey, Scholar Athlete; Caroline Campbell, Sportsmanship; and the squad was recognized with the Fisher Sportsmanship team award.

Two other local high school winter teams have qualified for state tournament action.

NORTH QUINCY BOYS BASKETBALL

North Quincy boys basketball (15-6) earned the 11th seed in Division 2. The Raiders will host 22-seed Whitman-Hanson (12-9) in the Round of 32 Friday, March 3rd at 6:30 p.m. at the North Quincy HS gym.

NORTH QUINCY BOYS HOCKEY

North Quincy boys hockey (5-14-1) earned the 21 seed in Division 3. The Raiders will travel to play #12 Dracut (15-4-1) in the Round of 32. The game is set for Thursday, March 2nd at 5 p.m. at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell.

Here is the link to the full brackets: https://miaa.net/tournament-brackets/