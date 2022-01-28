QHS Girls’ Basketball Fundraiser To Benefit Priscilla Bonica And Family Rescheduled For Feb. 5

The Quincy High School girls’ basketball fundraiser to benefit Priscilla Bonica and family originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29 has been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 5.

Another change: the North Quincy High School girls’ basketball team will also be a part of the basketball double-header set for Feb. 5. The Raiders will play Fontbonne at 5 p.m.

The Quincy High School girls’ basketball team will play Abington at 6:30 p.m.

The fundraiser will also feature on activities all to raise money for Priscilla who is battling brain cancer. Priscilla, who graduated QHS in 2021, captained the 2020-21 Presidents’ basketball team and was also a standout volleyball player for QHS.