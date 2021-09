Quincy High School’s senior varsity football players and senior cheerleaders were honored on Senior Night before the Presidents’ game against Oliver Ames Sept. 17. The players and cheerleaders were introduced and escorted to mid-field by family and friends prior to kick-off at Quincy’s home opener at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium.

There are 13 players and 11 cheerleaders who were introduced. Photos of the introductions appear below. Quincy Sun photos by Robert Bosworth.