QPS, Health Department Monitoring Coronavirus Advisories

Quincy Public Schools has sent a letter to all staff as well as families of QPS students this afternoon regarding the Coronavirus. The letter states QPS and the Quincy Health Department are monitoring any health advisories from the state Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control regarding the virus.

“If the CDC or the MDPH make a decision to put any restrictions in place as this situation evolves, Quincy Public Schools will update our response as needed,” the letter states.

The contents of the letter appears below. It is also posted on the Quincy Public Schools website.