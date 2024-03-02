Quincy Advances To ‘Sweet 16’ With 55-36 Win Over Hopkinton

The Quincy High School girls’ basketball team advanced to the “Sweet 16” of the Div. 1 state tournament with a convincing 55-36 win over Hopkinton Friday night at QHS.

The #9 Presidents were led by junior captain Alyssa Hopps who poured in 22 points in the victory. Hopps was also a force of defense with seven blocked shots, six rebounds and two steals.

Quincy will travel to #8 Lexington for the round of 16 matchup Monday at 7 p.m., according to the MIAA website. Lexington (16-4) advanced after defeating #25 Acton-Boxborough, 74-55.

Quincy’s other high scorers against the #24 Hillers were junior captain Niamh Gendron (15 points) and freshman Frankie Diaz (7 points).

Their win over Hopkinton stretched Quincy’s consecutive win streak to 10 games and improved their record to 18-3.