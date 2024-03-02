Quincy Advances To ‘Sweet 16’ With 55-36 Win Over Hopkinton

Junior captain Alyssa Hopps scored a game-high 22 points as the #9 Presidents defeated #24 Hopkinton in the Div. 1 tournament Friday night at QHS. Quincy will travel to #8 Lexington Monday for a round of 16 matchup. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth

The Quincy High School girls’ basketball team advanced to the “Sweet 16” of the Div. 1 state tournament with a convincing 55-36 win over Hopkinton Friday night at QHS.

The #9 Presidents were led by junior captain Alyssa Hopps who poured in 22 points in the victory. Hopps was also a force of defense with seven blocked shots, six rebounds and two steals.

Quincy will travel to #8 Lexington for the round of 16 matchup Monday at 7 p.m., according to the MIAA website. Lexington (16-4) advanced after defeating #25 Acton-Boxborough, 74-55.

Quincy’s other high scorers against the #24 Hillers were junior captain Niamh Gendron (15 points) and freshman Frankie Diaz (7 points).

Their win over Hopkinton stretched Quincy’s consecutive win streak to 10 games and improved their record to 18-3.

Junior captain Niamh Gendron passes to a Quincy teammate in the Presidents’ 55-36 tournament win over Hopkinton Friday. Gendron scored 15 points in the Presidents’ victory. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Freshman guard Frankie Diaz – who scored 7 points for the Presidents – pushes the ball up court against Hopkinton. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Junior captain Niamh Gendron scores two of her 15 points in the Presidents’ 55-36 win over Hopkinton in the Div. 1 tournament. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Senior Paige Mann sparked the Presidents’ offense early against Hopkinton. She left the game early in the second quarter with an injury and did not return. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Freshman Frankie Diaz (right) ties up a Hopkinton player to force a jump ball as teammates Niamh Gendron and Paige Mann move in. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Freshman Rory Kennedy eyes a three pointer for the Presidents against the Hopkinton Hillers. The Presidents won the round of 32 matchup in the Div. 1 tournament 55-36 and will travel to #8 Lexington Monday night in the “Sweet 16” round. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
The Presidents’ bench cheers on their teammates in Quincy’s 55-36win over Hopkinton Friday night in the Div. 1 tournament. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Freshman Frankie Diaz scores two of her seven points in the Presidents’ 55-36 win over Hopkinton in the Div. 1 tournament. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Junior captain Alyssa Hopps glides to the hoop for two of her game-high 22 points that paced the Presidents to a 55-36 win over Hopkinton in the Div. 1 tournament Friday night at Quincy High School. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
Quincy fans give a special shout out to the Presidents’ Niamh Gendron, Alyssa Hopps and Kyrie Blue with a homemade sign proudly displayed during Quincy’s 55-36 win over Hopkinton Friday night. The #9 Presidents will travel to #8 Lexington Monday for a round of 16 matchup. Game time is 7 p.m. according to the MIAA website. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth
