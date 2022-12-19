Quincy Animal Shelter Reunites Dog With Family

The Quincy Animal Shelter was able to reunite a dog with its family this weekend.

Thirteen-year-old, missing from Lawrence since November, was reunited with his family on Saturday. Haze was found in Quincy on Nov. 19 by a good Samaritan, Abby, who turned him into the shelter. Jenny S., a volunteer with Missing Dogs Massachusetts, was then able to bring the shelter’s social media posts about Haze to the attention of MDM.

Some calls were made, pictures were exchanged, and then Haze’s family made the trip from Lawrence to see the dog in person. Without a doubt, it was their boy.

The Quincy Animal Shelter would like to remind pet parents to microchip their pets, and make sure to register them and update the registration if you move. If your pet goes missing, you should also reach out to shelters within a 25-mile radius.

The animal shelter was able to film the moment Haze was reunited with his family. Here is the video clip of the reunion. Quincy Animal Shelter 13 yo dog reunited with his family.