Quincy Animal Shelter Seeks Home For Dante

The following was posted on the Quincy Animal Shelter Facebook page. The Quincy Sun is posting the information to help find a new home for Dante. Have you ever wanted to be a dog’s hero? Dante needs a hero.

6 year old Dante was surrendered due to severe allergies which his owner couldn’t afford to treat, and the arrival of a new baby. Quincy Animal Shelter has raised funds for his expensive treatment and we are continuing to try to get a hold on his allergies. But the issue now is that Dante is suffering from kennel stress. Dante is more and more unhappy sitting day after day in a kennel. He needs a temporary home to relax, get love and attention and for us to be able to better control his food access and stress levels.

Dante cannot be with other dogs Dante will bark at some people Dante needs strict food guidance Dante is allergic to many things, including dust mites (no joke) Dante likes people but like any GSD he is wary of strangers Dante is a sweet boy who is sad right now

QAS needs a foster ASAP who can provide Dante with: The comforts of a home Love Has no other pets Understands the GSD breed Attention Exercise And more love

QAS will provide food, medicine, vet care. We just need someone to care for him in a home and help us assess how he is feeling.

We love Dante at QAS but it feels like we are losing him to stress. So we are pleading for someone to help us help him in the way we think he needs – a foster home out of his kennel.