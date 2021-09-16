Quincy ArtsFest Postponed To May, 2022

The City of Quincy and the Quincy Art Association announce the annual Quincy ArtsFest show in Merrymount Park has been moved to May, 2022. The postponement will allow for entries from Quincy Public School students who have not had art classes since the start of the pandemic.

“The inclusion of our student-artists is an integral part of our show,” said Commissioner of Natural Resources Dave Murphy. “We want to make sure that the students and art teachers have the proper time to prepare and participate in this fantastic community event.”

The show was originally scheduled for late September. Due to the lack of children’s art and conflicts with other community events, organizers decided the best course of action was to postpone the show in order to maintain a quality and level of participation commensurate with the twenty-plus year history of the event.

Organizers are preparing for a great show in mid-May that will feature art displays, activities, crafts, children’s art activities, great live entertainment, and much more.

Added Murphy: “September is a beautiful time to be in Merrymount Park but we want to make sure we maintain the quality and reputation that’s been established over two decades. As we slowly emerge from the pandemic, we are gearing up for one of the best shows in ArtsFest history. “