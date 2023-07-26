Quincy Asian Resources, Inc. 36th Annual August Moon Festival Aug. 20

Quincy Asian Resources, Inc. and the City of Quincy will host the 36th annual August Moon Festival Sunday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Coddington Street, Quincy Center.

This event has attracted over 10,000 patrons from Quincy and surrounding communities for an afternoon of cultural celebrations and fun activities for all.

This year’s festival will have activities for the whole family including a children’s area, face painting, a balloon artist, ice cream, cotton candy, a variety of cultural performances, and an extensive selection of Asian desserts and food vendors serving Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese, and Japanese cuisine. Inside you’ll find entertaining games for all ages, photo opportunities, and even a magician.

The festival’s emcee will be Chelsea Vuong, a QARI volunteer who was recently crowned Miss Massachusetts.

Festival admission and parking are free. The opening ceremony will be held at 12 noon.

For more information, visit https://www.qariusa.org/august-moon-festival.