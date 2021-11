The Quincy Band Boosters are currently running its fall fundraiser that will also help local food pantries in our community.

The “DONATE-A-BAG” Soup Fundraiser not only helps raise funds for the QBB and the Quincy Public School’s musical instrumental programs, it also provides food for those in need, especially with the holidays approaching.

Please consider donating for two great causes…

For more information, please visit:

https://quincybandboosters.com/qbb-fundraisers