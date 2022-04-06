Quincy Band Boosters Kick Off Spring Fundraiser

The Quincy Band Boosters along with the students from the QNQ Band and Colorguard, and the students from the Quincy Public Middle Schools Band Programs, have kicked off its big Spring Fundraiser… SnapRaise!

“Our goal is to raise money to help support and enhance the Quincy Public School’s Band and Instrumental Programs at all levels, elementary thru high school, and to provide additional resources to achieve these goals,” said QBB President John Toler.

“Some of the benefits that this fundraiser will provide include helping the band programs procure instruments and equipment, providing lessons and camp scholarships to QPS band students, promoting and growing the QPS Band and Instrumental Programs at all levels and ensuring the opportunity for any QPS student wanting to learn to play an instrument that chance, and so much more.

“We sincerely hope that you will consider helping us out by donating today.

“You can also visit the Quincy Band Booster’s website at www.quincybandboosters.com for more information.

“Thank you for your support!” Toler added.

For more info: www.snap-raise.com/v2/fundraisers/quincy-band-boosters-2022-2#/