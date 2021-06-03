Quincy Budget Hearings On Hold

By SCOTT JACKSON

City councillors have hit pause on their budget hearings planned for this week to give them a chance to vote on Mayor Thomas Koch’s proposal to borrow $475 million to cover Quincy’s outstanding pension liabilities beforehand.

The City Council’s finance committee, which include all nine councillors, was set to review Koch’s proposed $346.65 million general fund budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, fiscal year 2022, on a departmental basis Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Koch prepared his proposed budget with the assumption that councillors would approve his pension bond request, resulting in a savings of $15 or $16 million next year.

Councillors met last week to the discuss the proposed pension bond. They raised questions about the proposal during that meeting but did not vote on the matter. A second meeting to review the bond had been tentatively scheduled for June 14.

At Wednesday’s finance committee meeting, Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain said his colleagues should vote on the pension proposal before holding the budget hearings. If the proposed $475 million bond is not approved, he said councillors would have to consider a revised budget anew, including a second round of departmental hearings.

“This is a waste of everyone’s time, because need to have a discussion on that 475 (million) and see if it is going to go through because that is dramatically going to affect any decision in the budget and the mayor will probably have to go back and pencil if it doesn’t go through,” Cain said.

“I think the assumptions here are a little too heavy for us to make any decisions on any section of the budget. The department people who are going to present tonight, I don’t think that is fair to them, and we wouldn’t want them to come back and do the whole thing again.”

Councillor Anne Mahoney said she agreed with Cain that the pension proposal should be considered first.

“We could go through these next two nights, get a lot of work done, find out it doesn’t go the way we want it to, and we are all back to the same spot and a lot of people’s time and energy was wasted…the public’s too,” Mahoney said, referring to a scenario where the bond does not pass.

“There is a process that should be happening here, and the 475 (million) should play out first. Once that is cleared out and once we know where we are going with that, then you can go into your budget process.”

Ward 6 Councillor William Harris said there are already a number of upcoming events planned for the coming weeks, like high school graduations, and the finance committee should have at least heard from the department heads at Wednesday and Thursday’s meetings.

“This does not make sense that we don’t go through at least hearing the folks,” Harris said.

“Whatever is going on tonight, I’m not going to judge it or judge it or judge anybody, but I think this is really not acceptable, the fact we’re all of a sudden going to say tonight or tomorrow night isn’t going to happen.”

Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy, the chairperson of the finance committee, initially said he wanted to go forward with this week’s hearings as planned. Ultimately, he agreed to adjourn Wednesday’s session before beginning the departmental hearings, without putting the matter up for a vote, and said he would try to schedule a second meeting on the pension bond for some time next week.

“We still have some time and we can talk about the 475 and get it all built into this so then everybody can ask their questions to numbers that aren’t going to flip flop at all over the next weeks,” McCarthy said.

“I know we have graduations and things on Monday and Tuesday, but I want to make sure we do this as fast as we can so we can get back to this.”

Budget hearings for each city department had been scheduled for this week.

Wednesday’s hearings would have included, among others, the Public Buildings Department; the Traffic, Parking, Alarm and Lighting Department; the Planning Department; the Inspectional Services Department; the Municipal Finance Department; the Emergency Management Department; various budgets under the purview of the City Clerk’s Office; and the Thomas Crane Public Library.

On deck for Thursday were the Quincy Police and Fire Departments, the Department of Public Works, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Quincy Public Schools, though the council only sets the bottom line for the school budget. Councillors would have also reviewed their own budget and the budget for the mayor’s office Thursday.