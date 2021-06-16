Quincy Budget Hearings Postponed

By SCOTT JACKSON

A series of hearings to review Quincy’s proposed fiscal year 2022 scheduled for this week have been postponed.

The City Council’s finance committee had been scheduled to hold budget hearings Wednesday and Thursday evening, but both have been cancelled.

Chris Walker, the chief of staff to Mayor Thomas Koch, on Wednesday morning said those hearings would be rescheduled for next week.

The postponement of this week’s budget hearings comes after the finance committee narrowly approved Koch’s proposed $475 million pension obligation Monday evening, casting doubt over whether the measure would have enough support to pass.

The finance committee voted 5-3 on Monday in favor of giving a positive recommendation to an amended version of the bond. While only a simple majority was needed in committee for the bond to advance, it cannot be approved at a regular council meeting without the support of six councillors.

Councillors Anthony Andronico, Noel DiBona, William Harris, David McCarthy and Brian Palmucci voted in favor of the bond at Monday’s committee meeting while Councillors Ian Cain, Nina Liang and Anne Mahoney voted against it. Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. is recused from the matter because he is a current retire, he told The Sun on Tuesday; Phelan was formerly the city’s IT director.

Koch had drafted his proposed $346.65 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1, based on the assumption the pension bond would pass, saving about $15 million next fiscal year.

Walker on Wednesday said the administration would wait until councillors take a final vote on the pension bond on June 21 before determining what happens to the budget proposal.

“The council meeting and report out of committee will come Monday and we will take it from there,” he said.