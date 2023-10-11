Quincy Building Trades Council Endorses Mayor Koch

Quincy Building Trades Council President Bob Rizzi announces that the hard-working men and women of the Quincy Building Trades Council proudly endorsed Mayor Thomas Koch for re-election. The Trades Council consists of electricians, plumbers and pipefitters, carpenters, boilermakers, laborers, operating engineers, roofers and water-proofers, bricklayers, plasters and cement mixers, painters, pipefitters, sheet metal workers, and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

“The men and women of the Building Trades Council understand the direction Quincy is headed and how important that is to working people like us,” said President Rizzi. “Mayor Koch understands that progress is necessary to create good jobs and keep housing affordable. He has stood up for us for years and we are proud to support him for re-election.”

“It is an honor to be endorsed by the hard-working men and women of the Building Trades Council,” said Mayor Koch. “They are the people that build the homes we live in and the buildings we work in every day. I sincerely appreciate their endorsement.”

The Locals that are included in this endorsements are affiliated with: International Union of Operating Engineers; International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers; United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers; International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers; International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers; Sheet Metal Workers International Association; International Brotherhood of Teamsters; Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons International Association of the United States and Canada; United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada; International Union of Elevator Constructors; International Union of Painting and Allied Trades; and the Laborers International Union of North America.

Mayor Koch’s agenda includes a new public safety headquarters, a new learning center, improvements at Furnace Brook Golf Course, and a new animal shelter. Koch’s opponent voted against all of these projects and every significant vote for development in the Downtown district.

Added Mayor Koch, “I am grateful for the support of voters from throughout the city, across all demographics. We have made Quincy a great place to live, work, and raise a family and the broad base of support we have reflects our goal of including everyone in Quincy’s success.”