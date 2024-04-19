Quincy Center Bond, Salary Study, Lunar New Year City Holiday On Council Agenda Monday

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy city councillors on Monday will begin their review of a proposed $157 million bond to pay for two parking garages and other improvements in Quincy Center as well as an amendment to the Urban Revitalization and Development Plan for the downtown. Also on Monday’s agenda are a presentation on an “executive salary study” and an order that would establish Lunar New Year as a legal holiday in the city.

The City Council will convene at 6 p.m. Monday inside the Great Hall of the McIntyre Government Center (Historic City Hall) at 1305 Hancock St.

The council’s finance committee, which includes all nine councillors, will meet first that evening.

The finance committee is slated to take up the $157 million district improvement financing bond as well as the amendment to the URDP on Monday.

The bond includes $128 million to construct two new garages in the area of the former Ross Lot, plus $3.5 million for garage operations and maintenance. Both garages would be constructed as part of mixed-use developments planned for the area. The developers behind those projects would lease some of the spaces within the garages, while other spaces would be open to the public.

The bond also includes $8.72 million for utility improvements, $5.52 million for environmental remediation, $3.45 million for consultant services, $2.86 million for legal services, $2.6 million for surface improvements, $761,000 for building remediation and demolition, and $750,000 for operations.

The district improvement financing (DIF) program allows the city to borrow money for downtown improvements and pay it off using new tax revenue generated within the downtown. Four DIF bonds, totaling $234 million, have been approved since 2007 for various improvements in Quincy Center.

The Urban Revitalization and Development Plan for Quincy Center was initially approved in 2007 and has been amended five times so far.

The proposed amendment would expand the URDP project area from 62 to 130 acres. It would extend the boundaries of the district to include both the Granite Place and Star Market shopping centers where “commercial retail and residential uses in a denser development than exists today” could be constructed. The boundaries of the district would also be extended south to School Street and north of Dimmock Street.

The amendment also identifies a number of properties in Quincy Center for acquisition.

Those properties include 36 Adams St., home to Adams Street Dermatology, 40 Adams Street, home to Planet Fitness, and the parking lot at 45 Adams St. Those properties “will be developed for the proposed Adams Presidential Center,” according to the URDP.

Also identified for acquisition is the property at 1147 Hancock St. and 12 Dimmock St., which is home to 34 office condominium units. The property has been identified for acquisition because the city “may need to acquire a portion of the parcel’s land along Dimmock Street for roadway improvements related to the MBTA Quincy Center Station.”

Further identified for acquisition are the properties at 1384 Hancock St., home to Acapulco’s Restaurant, where a park in honor of John Quincy Adams may be built; 25 and 33 Bigelow St., 128 Washington St., and 51 McGrath Hwy for flood control; 15, 25, and 29 Mechanic St. for residential redevelopment; 148 and 150 Granite St. for residential development; and 1505 Hancock St., which is targeted for rehabilitation.

The finance committee will also a $7 million state loan for sewer system improvements that would take place in 2025 as well as a $2.5 million MWRA loan for the removal of lead water service lines.

A regular City Council meeting is slated for 6:40 p.m.

During that meeting, councillors will receive a presentation on an “executive salary study.” The agenda does not identify which salaries will be included in the presentation. (A spokesperson for Mayor Thomas Koch did not immediately return a request for comment on the salary study.)

The mayor’s salary is currently set at $150,943 and the salary for each city councillor is $29,700. The mayor and city councillors last received raises in fiscal year 2015.

In addition, five councillors – Nina Liang, Richard Ash, Ian Cain, Scott Campbell and Noel DiBona – will introduce an order to recognize Lunar New Year as a legal holiday in the city.

The councillors’ order states:

“WHEREAS, according to the most recent census data in 2020, 30.8% of Quincy’s population is Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI), the second highest in Massachusetts; and

“WHEREAS, according to the 2023 Quincy School District Report card, Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) students represent the largest demographic of students (39.3%) enrolled in the Quincy Public Schools; and

“WHEREAS, Lunar New Year is observed not only by those in the AAPI community, but also simply by anyone who chooses to celebrate it; and

“WHEREAS, municipalities across the country, and specifically ones in Massachusetts who have a fraction of the AAPI population as Quincy, have chosen to recognize that Lunar New Year is a holiday for their community at large; and

“WHEREAS, the celebration of Lunar New Year, like any other holiday, is done in ways that can be considered cultural or religious; and

“WHEREAS, observing Lunar New Year, like any other holiday, prioritizes the coming together of family and loved ones in the days leading up to, during, and following that holiday; and

“WHEREAS, the formal recognition of holidays by governance as a “Legal holiday” directly impacts the time and sentiment given to that holiday; and

“WHEREAS, MGL Chapter 4 Section 7 defines “Legal holiday” as including federal holidays, as well as ones that are only recognized by the state of Massachusetts, or only recognized by a municipality; and

“WHEREAS, the holidays defined under “Legal holiday” have changed over time to reflect the communities at large.

“THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED that the City of Quincy recognize Lunar New Year as a “Legal holiday”, thereby honoring the day with the closure of municipal agencies, authorities, quasi-public entities, and other offices under the jurisdiction of the municipality when said day occurs on a weekday, the Friday before when it occurs on a Saturday, and the Monday following when it occurs on a Sunday.”

The councillors will introduce their order to make Lunar New Year a legal holiday in the city less than two weeks after the School Committee, in a 4-2 vote, approved a calendar for the 2024-25 academic year that keeps Quincy schools open on Lunar New Year in 2025. Koch, the chairperson of the School Committee, and Courtney Perdios voted against the calendar because it did not include a day off for Lunar New Year though Koch has said he would oppose making the day a holiday for city employees.