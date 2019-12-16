Quincy Center Garage Opening Monday

By SCOTT JACKSON

The new 712-car garage on the former Hancock Lot in Quincy Center will open Monday (Dec. 16th) at 4 p.m.

The garage will be free to use for hourly customers until Jan. 6. During that period, overnight and all-day parking will be allowed only for those with permits.

After the free period, it will cost $1 per hour to park in the garage for the first six hours. Those parking in the garage for six to eight hours will be charged $12, and it will cost $25 to park for more than eight hours.

The increase in rates after the six-hour mark “is to discourage all-day commuter parking,” Chris Walker, the chief of staff to Mayor Thomas Koch, said Sunday.

The city spent $46.6 million to construct the new garage and the plaza between the new parking structure and the surrounding buildings. Funding for the work was included in an $80 million district improvement financing bond the City Council approved in June 2017. The DIF bond will be paid back using new tax revenue created in the downtown.

The new garage will have room for 712 vehicles. It will have 130 parking spaces in its basement, 78 spaces on the ground level, 125 spaces on the second floor, 131 spaces each on the third and fourth floors, and 117 spaces on the roof. Sixteen of the spaces will be handicap accessible, and some of the spaces will have charging stations for electric vehicles.

Between one-fourth and one-third of the total spaces will be leased to developers Peter O’Connell and LBC Partners for tenants who move into new residential buildings on either side of the garage. O’Connell is constructing the 15-story, 140-unit Chestnut Place building, which is set to open in July 2020, while LBC’s 171-unit Nova Residences opened earlier this fall.

Drivers will enter the new garage via Cottage Avenue initially. The roadway was widened and repaved to accommodate vehicles headed to and from the garage.

The city received a $2 million grant from the state earlier this month to extend the road now known as Cliveden Street across Hancock Street and into the new garage, providing a second point of access for drivers; Koch plans to rename Cliveden Street General Dunford Way in honor of Joseph Dunford Jr., the recently retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a Quincy native.

Construction of the new road leading to the garage is expected to begin next summer, Koch said previously. The city will first have to acquire and demolish three buildings – ­­­1534, 1546 and 1550 Hancock St. – before it can build the roadway. Funding to buy and raze those buildings was included in the $80 million DIF bond.

The new garage is located on the former Hancock Lot, which once contained some 500 parking spaces. The lot closed in phases last year as work on the new garage and the two new mixed-use buildings commenced.

The city also plans to construct a new parking garage in the vicinity of the Parkingway on the opposite side of Hancock Street. City officials have said that garage would be built to hold as many vehicles as the one on the Hancock Lot, if not more.